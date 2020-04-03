Joyce Hinshaw

BLOOMINGTON — Joyce E. Hinshaw, 78, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday (April 2, 2020) at her home.
A private graveside service will be at Scogin Cemetery, Bloomington. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born Joyce Eileen Schaefer on March 8, 1942, in Normal, the youngest child of Walter and Gladys Crichfield Schaefer's seven children. She married Lyle Eugene Hinshaw on May 26, 1962. A few years later, they built their dream home on Six Points Road where they created a lifetime of memories together.
Surviving are her husband, Lyle; her sons, Robert (Rachel) and William (Leanne); her grandchildren, Austin, Tristan, Shelby and Kelsey; and great-grandson, Tyler. Also surviving are her brother, George, and sister-in-law, Lori.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Toon, Edith Hamblin and Frances Schaefer, and brothers, Don and Jim.
Joyce retired in 2001 from Commerce Bank in Normal as vice president and banking center manager.
She was a member of the American Business Women's Association, where she was past president, past Woman of the Year and past Boss of the Year.
Her hobbies included owning and operating Joyce's Ceramics out of her home and gardening, but genealogy was her passion. She had traced several family histories back to before the Revolutionary War, including those of her two daughters-in-law.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She held the positions of state historian, vice state regent, state regent, honorary state regent, and on a national level, she held the position of membership adviser. While these titles were important to Joyce, her favorite title held was Grandma.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.