Joyce Hinshaw

BLOOMINGTON — Joyce E. Hinshaw, 78, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday (April 2, 2020) at her home.

A private graveside service will be at Scogin Cemetery, Bloomington. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born Joyce Eileen Schaefer on March 8, 1942, in Normal, the youngest child of Walter and Gladys Crichfield Schaefer's seven children. She married Lyle Eugene Hinshaw on May 26, 1962. A few years later, they built their dream home on Six Points Road where they created a lifetime of memories together.

Surviving are her husband, Lyle; her sons, Robert (Rachel) and William (Leanne); her grandchildren, Austin, Tristan, Shelby and Kelsey; and great-grandson, Tyler. Also surviving are her brother, George, and sister-in-law, Lori.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Toon, Edith Hamblin and Frances Schaefer, and brothers, Don and Jim.

Joyce retired in 2001 from Commerce Bank in Normal as vice president and banking center manager.

She was a member of the American Business Women's Association, where she was past president, past Woman of the Year and past Boss of the Year.