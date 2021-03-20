 Skip to main content
Joyce Jean Green (Jenkins)
Joyce Jean Green (Jenkins)

Joyce Jean Green (Jenkins)

BLOOMINGTON - Joyce entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Joyce cared for others at Westminster Village where she worked as a CNA for many years. She also worked at ISU in custodial services until her retirement. She had a love for sports and was a Red Bird fan where she attended many football and basketball games.

Joyce is survived by her two children: Robert Scott (Tammy) Green of Columbia, SC and Staci Green of Heyworth, IL. Also survived by cousins and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers or cards, please direct any donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in honor of Joyce.

