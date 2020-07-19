× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GIBSON CITY - Joyce M. Lange, 82, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 1:30 pm Friday July 17, 2020 at her home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday July 22, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Leroy Allison officiating. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to Carle Cancer Center, Shriners Children's Hospital or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Joyce was born June 3, 1938 in Fisher, a daughter of Lester and Ruth Olson Lammle. She married Carroll E. Lange on May 10, 1957 in Gibson City.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-three years Carroll Lange of Gibson City. Four children Patricia (Dwain) Lange of Marengo, Terry (Cheryl) Lange of Theodosia, MO, Susan Lange of Sun City, AZ and Melissa (Joseph) McGough of Lake Iroquois. Ten grandchildren – Eric Seim, Scott Seim, Courtney Seim, Nicole Myers, Samantha Ferguson, Colleen House, Chelsey Lange, Marissa Allison, Kirstin Schnabel and Nikolas Schnabel. Three step grandchildren Kristina Thomas, Mark Streenz and Beth Quick. Nine great grandchildren, seven step great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. One sister Lois Vetter of Gibson City and a brother Leland Lammle of Jacksonville, Florida also survive.