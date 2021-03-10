BLOOMINGTON — Joyce Marie Hughes, age 92, of Bloomington most recently of Normal passed away at 9:46 AM on Monday, March 8, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Jason Collins will be officiating. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Joyce was born December 31, 1928 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of John Harris and Anna Eliza (Shearer) Ford. She married John E. Hughes. He passed away in 1988.

Surviving are her children: Michael Lahr, Daytona Beach, FL, Vicki (Michael) Kober, Bloomington IL, Jeff (Kathy) Lahr, Bloomington IL, Scott Hughes, Bloomington, IL; three grandchildren: Todd (Susan) Kober, Lawrence, KS, Aaron (Holli) Kober, Normal, IL, Matthew Lahr, Bloomington, IL; three great-grandchildren: Anna, Halas and Crosby Kober, Lawrence, KS; her twin sister, Janet Gorman, Bloomington, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, two sons: Steve Lahr and Dana Hughes, three brothers and two sisters.