Joyce Smith

CLINTON — Joyce C. Smith, 83, of Clinton, passed away 1:46 p.m. Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Manor Court, Clinton.
Her service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Kindred Hospice, Springfield.
Joyce was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Clinton, the daughter of Charles A. and June F. Thomas Provin. She married Keith R. “Corky” Smith on Feb. 24, 1954, in Clinton. He passed away Aug. 26, 2009.
Survivors include her children, Keith W. (Kathy) Smith, Clinton; Terri A. Davis, Ringold, Ga.; Steven R. (Marsha) Smith, Clinton; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bruce and Ron Provin; and sister, Karen Provin.
Joyce was a bookkeeper for many years.
Condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Service information
9:00AM-11:00AM
201 S. Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727
11:00AM
201 S. Center Street
Clinton, IL 61727