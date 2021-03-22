NORTH FORT MYERS, Florida — Joyce Tipsord Groves, born May 26, 1948, passed peacefully at home in North Fort Myers, FL on March 19, 2021. She was surrounded by love and music. Joyce joins on the other side, her life companion and husband, Harvey "Gene" Groves; her beloved parents, Robert "Bob" Tipsord, Shirley (Hibbs) Tipsord; and her brother, Mark Tipsord.

Joyce loved to travel and was a vagabond with Harvey until settling down in Gridley, Illinois to raise their children. Joyce lived in Florida, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, to name a few. In her last years, Joyce moved back to Florida with her daughter and son-in-law. Joyce loved to cook and did so both professionally and for her family and friends. Breakfast on Sunday morning will never be forgotten by those who experienced it. Joyce also volunteered with the Gridley Fest committee for a number of years, and organized breakfast as a fund raiser for several years. Joyce along with her sisters even prepared wedding dinners for her family.