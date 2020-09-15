× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Juanita Cole, 89, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Sept. 9, 2020, at her home.

She was born on June 3, 1931, in Bloomington, to the late Elizabeth (Marshall) and Elmer Wells. She retired after many years from her position as a registered nurse at Fairbury Hospital in Illinois.

She is survived by her children, Richard and Wendy Cole, Lorri Holman, and Sandy Bayles; grandchildren, Jacqueline and Mike Carpenter, Jennifer and Eric Biddle, Stephen Cole, Jesse and Alexandra Holman, Joshua and Melissa Bayles, and Jacob and Courtney Bayles; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends. Juanita is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Marshall.

The family will not be having any services for Juanita at this time. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, Ohio, is handling arrangements. Inurnment will be held privately, at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420, in her honor.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.