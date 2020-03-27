Juanita Dagley

LeROY — Juanita S. Dagley, 85, of LeRoy, passed away at 10:09 p.m. Thursday (March 26, 2020) at the Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing of Normal.

A private graveside service will be held in Frankeberger Cemetery, Ellsworth. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

She was born April 28, 1934, in Bloomington, to Leo and Irene Woosley Satterfeal. She married Eldon K. Dagley on Dec. 10, 1955, in Bloomington. He passed away Oct. 16, 2003.

Survivors include one son, Dale (Stephanie) Dagley, LeRoy; one daughter, Teresa (Bill) Marksteiner, LeRoy; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenny (Sue) Satterfeal, LeRoy; and two sisters, Marilyn Quaid, Wapella, and Carol Sieg, Bloomington.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Wilbur, James, Vernon and Roy Satterfeal; and two sisters, Vivian Mosson and Janet Martin.

Juanita was the LeRoy city clerk for many years.

