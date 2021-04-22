GOODFIELD — Juanita F. Petty, age 78, of Goodfield, IL passed away at 9:50 PM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. Her public graveside service will be 11:00 AM Monday, April 26, 2021 at White Oak Carlock Cemetery, Carlock, IL. Everyone is required to wear a mask. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice or to White Oak Carlock Cemetery, Carlock, IL, cemetery fund and mail to Heartland Bank and Trust, Carlock, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Juanita was born August 2, 1942 in Illinois. Her parents were Newell and Aileen (Perry) Hendersen. She married Harvey Petty on June 20, 1987 in Carlock, IL. He survives.

Also surviving are six children: James Elliott, Jr., Eureka, IL, Rodney Elliott, Goodfield, IL, Lori (Jeff) Merris, Eagle Grove, IA, Sheila (David) Johnston, Pekin, IL, Robert Elliott, Eureka, IL, Steve Petty, Goldfield, IL; eight grandchildren: Joshua, Kean, Joseph, Brayton, Nicole, Ashley, Russell, Colton; six great-grandchildren; two sisters: JoAnn and Alice.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one granddaughter, Alex Johnston.