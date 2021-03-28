Juanita P. Walter

She was a loving member of the Apostolic Christian Church for 54 years. Jim and Juanita would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June. Juanita graduated from Chenoa High School in 1957. Over the course of her life, she worked at State Farm for several years, worked in her family business at H-W Systems as a bookkeeper, followed by time periods working with Kay Dickey, of Dickey & Associates and she worked many years with her daughter, Diane Koehl, at her flower shop, Nature's Designs.