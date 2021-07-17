NORMAL — Judith A. "Judy" Addicks, 76 of Normal, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Care Center, Normal.

Judy's celebration of life visitation will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to be given to the Parkinson's Foundation, Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority or Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Judy was born June 9, 1945 to Charles and Jeanette Nelson LaTourrette in Oak Park, Illinois. She married Vincent G. "Vince" Addicks on July 2, 1988 in Bloomington.

She is survived by her husband Vince Addicks; their three children: Christine (Brian) Chriscoe, Jacksonville, FL, Shane (Ashley) Addicks, Bloomington, and Cody Addicks, Bloomington. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Jackie, Ashlee and Mackenzie Dubose, Alyssa and Tyler Addicks, Conner, Lilly, Maribelle and Elly McClelland; along with her sister, Barb Thul, Janesville, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Judy received her Bachelor's degree in teaching from Northern Illinois University and taught the 6th grade in District 87 retiring after 35 years.

She was a member of the ADK and DKG sororities. She enjoyed playing Bridge in which she participated in two Bridge groups in Bloomington. She also enjoyed reading, traveling and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears Fan. Above everything her family came first. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and helping them with their school work and school projects.

Judy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com