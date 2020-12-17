VIROQUA, Wisconsin — Judith E. Sullivan was born in Chicago, IL on November 29, 1941, to George W. Koch and Emily (Pulasik) Koch. A devoted Catholic, daughter and self-proclaimed daddy's girl, Judy loved to laugh, sing, dance, cook and bake-teaching all her children the art of making homemade pierogi, paczki and kolacky. She was a talented seamstress, making many of her kids' clothes, including beautiful dresses for high school dances. She was a graduate of St. Sabina grammar school in Chicago in 1955, and St. Joseph High School in Chicago in 1959. In her youth, she was known to have her name atop the female leaderboards at many South Side bowling alleys. After leaving Chicago, she resided in Oak Lawn, IL for 22 years and was an active parishioner of St. Gerald Church. As a choir member, her voice filled the church and the parishioners' hearts. After marrying Jack Sullivan on January 2, 1997, they made Shelbyville and Piper City, IL their home for 23 years. Judy departed this life on December 11, 2020.