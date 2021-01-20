EAST PEORIA — Judith "Judy" K. Harmon, 82, of East Peoria passed away at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Serenity Memory Care in East Peoria.

She was born on May 22, 1938 in Bloomington, IL to Edward and Bernedine (Martin) Fell. She married Samuel Harmon on July 15, 1961 in Chenoa. He passed away on November 25, 1988. She is also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, George Fell; and one sister, Mary Jo Quinn.

Survivors include her one son, Brian (Lauren) Harmon of Fort Myers, FL; two daughters: Mary Beth (Jim) McFarden of East Peoria and Amy Thornton of Peoria; four grandchildren: Lauren (Erik) Taylor, Sarah (Dane) Swaar, Holly Harmon and Samuel McFarden; one great-granddaughter, Nora Swaar; one brother, Steven Fell of Oklahoma; and many nieces; nephews and cousins.

Judy graduated from ISU in 1960 with her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She had a passion for education and loved all of her students. She worked the majority of her career at East Peoria High School as a Home Economics teacher. She then relocated to Indiana and worked as a dietary director. Upon returning to Illinois she ended her teaching career at Manito High School. After retirement, she worked for the Central Illinois Counsel of Aging, where she helped the elderly. Judy loved to travel. Her dearest treasure was her grandchildren.