BLOOMINGTON — Judith (Judy) Lee Sedekum, 70, of Bloomington died at 10:45 a.m. Friday (May 22, 2020) at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Judy’s life was marked by faith, music, and service. An avid musician throughout her life, she attended Eureka College on a music scholarship. She then spent her early adult life in ministry work. She continued her service to others working for many years at Illinois State University until her retirement. She will be especially remembered for her warmth and humor as a secretary within the Psychology Department.

She shared her love of music with others by giving lessons, writing music, and leading choirs most recently at the former Jesus House in Bloomington.

Judy was beloved by friends and family alike for her depth of kindness, quick wit, and free spirit.

A special thank you to cousins Don and Shirley Wills and friends Jim and Leta Collins for their care and support of Judy during her convalescence.

Memorials may be made in Judy’s name to Children’s Home & Aid (childrenshomeandaid.org). No services are planned. Arrangements under the care of Calvert-Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

