ATLANTA - Judith L. Quisenberry, 62, of Atlanta, passed away at 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

Visitation will be at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Attendees will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Graveside Funeral Services will then be held on at 1:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Township Cemetery. Mr. Maurice Stribling will officiate.

Judith Louise Shay was born February 8, 1958, in Lincoln, the daughter of Frank J. and Mary Louise Seller Shay.

Judith is survived by her daughter, Dr. Amanda Quisenberry; her best friend, Mike Scoggins; one brother, Mike (Sue) Shay; one sister, Cindy (Randy McRoberts) Mont; two nieces: Danielle Mont and Becca Weisman; two nephews: Travis Mont and Michael Shay; and one grandcat, Lucy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Peggy Sadler and Kathy Shay.

Judith was a 1976 graduate of Olympia High School. She had worked for Holland Trucking for 23 years as a billing clerk. She enjoyed flower gardening and shopping.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Logan County or the American Heart Association.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.