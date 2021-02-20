NORMAL - Judith McCallum, 73 of Normal, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her home.
Judy was born October 18, 1947 in Eugene, Oregon, the daughter of James and Jean Rosacker McCallum.
She was a single mom and dad to Alisa (Brian) Thomas, Matt (Molly) Grimwood and Aaron (Kara) Grimwood; and eight grandchildren that she was very proud of.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jim and John McCallum.
Judy was mom to everyone. She loved to cook and spend time with her family.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
