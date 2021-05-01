LEXINGTON — Judith R. "Judy" Lindsay, 79, of Lexington, IL passed away at 5:16 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Martin Health Center in Bloomington with her daughter and sister by her side.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, Normal with Pastor Matt Wilcox officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Normal or the LEAF (Lexington Education Advancement Foundation). Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington is assisting the family with services.
Judy was born January 31, 1942 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of: Glenn and Bettie Smith Claudon. She married James S. Lindsay in Lexington IL, on July 23, 1967, and they were together over 50 years. He died December 27, 2017. Surviving are: her son, Philip W. Lindsay of Bloomington; one daughter, Jessica R. Baker (Tom Dubree); and two grandchildren: Michael Baker and Starr Baker, all of Lexington; one brother, John Claudon of Whitesboro, TX; one sister, Joy (Jim) Ferguson of Plano, TX, as well as one niece, Carrie (Chris) Veal; two nephews: Tyler (Sawyer) Ferguson and Spencer Ferguson; one great niece, Caroline Ferguson; and other cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant daughter, Sarah Ann. Judy attended school in Lexington where she graduated in 1960 as class valedictorian. She then obtained a bachelor's degree in Speech Pathology from Illinois State University. While attending ISU she worked as a secretary for Clifford “Pop” Horton in the physical education department. She went on to work summers at Interlochen Center for the Arts camp in Michigan and worked in Arlington Heights with elementary students before returning to Lexington to marry the love of her life. After getting married she spent her years as a farm wife supporting her husband and assisting with daily activities on the farm. After Jim's passing in 2017 she assumed management of the family farm.
Over the years she was active in many local organizations such as the Lexington Park District, Lexington Ladies Club and Church of Christ, Uniting where she led the children's choir for many years. In 1992 her and Jim were awarded the Kiwanis Spiritual Aims Award. She also spent many years as a volunteer at BroMenn Medical Center. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Normal, IL since 2001 where she enjoyed fellowship and singing in the chancel choir. Her church family was especially important to her and she made many close friends there over the years. When she had time to relax you would find her out working in her flower beds or reading a book. She was an avid reader and had read thousands of books over the years keeping a written list of each of them. On the weekends she enjoyed attending the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, plays at the Community Players Theatre and spending time with her Kindred Souls group. Judy also loved to travel. She planned yearly family summer vacations when her children were growing up. Later in life her and Jim spent summer vacations in Michigan and wintertime in Tucson, AZ. Most recently she was able to enjoy a cruise along Cape Cod and a cruise with her sister and brother in-law last year in Hawaii. Family and friends meant so much to Judy and she is going to be dearly missed by all.
The family would like to thank the staff at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Synergy Home Care, Martin Health Center and Carle BroMenn Hospice for the loving care they provided Judy over the last several months.