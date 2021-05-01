Judith R. 'Judy' Lindsay

Over the years she was active in many local organizations such as the Lexington Park District, Lexington Ladies Club and Church of Christ, Uniting where she led the children's choir for many years. In 1992 her and Jim were awarded the Kiwanis Spiritual Aims Award. She also spent many years as a volunteer at BroMenn Medical Center. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Normal, IL since 2001 where she enjoyed fellowship and singing in the chancel choir. Her church family was especially important to her and she made many close friends there over the years. When she had time to relax you would find her out working in her flower beds or reading a book. She was an avid reader and had read thousands of books over the years keeping a written list of each of them. On the weekends she enjoyed attending the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, plays at the Community Players Theatre and spending time with her Kindred Souls group. Judy also loved to travel. She planned yearly family summer vacations when her children were growing up. Later in life her and Jim spent summer vacations in Michigan and wintertime in Tucson, AZ. Most recently she was able to enjoy a cruise along Cape Cod and a cruise with her sister and brother in-law last year in Hawaii. Family and friends meant so much to Judy and she is going to be dearly missed by all.