Judith Stern Harrison Markowitz

Honored by the YWCA in 1994 as a "Woman of Distinction" she was a member of the inaugural class of Leadership McLean County and was Dean of the 1995 and 1996 Leadership classes. She was a member of the Leadership Illinois Class of 1995. She was a founding member of the Prairie Cities Soccer League.

Judy's civic involvement began when she was appointed to the Bloomington Planning Commission in 1980 where she served as Chair from 1987 to 1989. This experience piqued her interest in serving her hometown government. In 1989 as a member of the League of Women Voters, she was an observer for the Bloomington City Council and decided to run for a Council seat. Canvassing energetically door to door, she was elected to the Council in 1989, where she served two terms.

She campaigned for Mayor and was elected Bloomington's 52nd Mayor in April 1997, becoming the first woman so honored. Four years later she was re-elected for a second four-year term, winning 82% of the vote.

Her vivacious personality, her high energy and her willingness to stand up for the principles in which she believed made her a strong leader. She was determined to change the City's style of leadership, fostering greater openness within City Hall and increasing diversity.