BLOOMINGTON - Judith Stern Harrison Markowitz died at home on Monday, February 15, 2021. The first and only woman ever elected Mayor of Bloomington has died at the age of 82.
A private family service was held at the Moses Montefiore Temple, with burial at the Bloomington Jewish Cemetery. Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe conducted the service. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington assisted the family with arrangements.
A role model for many young women, Judy was born on February 21, 1938, in Normal, with bright red hair, the second daughter of David and Gertrude Miller Stern. Her father was the youngest son of the Stern Furniture Store family, who operated a retail furniture business on Main at Market Streets in Bloomington for over 80 years in the 20th Century.
Judy grew up too young to be affected by the world situation and the Second World War. As a youngster, she enjoyed Brownie Scouts at Washington Grade School every week, dancing lessons at the Billy and Mary Hill School of Dance, piano lessons from Mrs. Vera Pearl Kemp, and elocution lessons from Mrs. Aurelia Collins McKay.
Judy was a 1956 graduate of Bloomington High School and a 1960 graduate of Northwestern University with a Degree in Education, as was typical of so many female college graduates of that time.
She taught first grade in Dayton, Boston and Chicago.
In 1962, while teaching English in Japan, Judy traveled to Asahikawa, Hokkaido, Japan, as Bloomington's first official ambassador, at the request of then-mayor Bob McGraw. She opened Bloomington's Sister City relationship, a relationship that has remained active for over 59 years.
In 1966 she married Edward Harrison of Philadelphia. They had two sons, who survive her: Ian Craig Harrison of Las Vegas and Scott Stern Harrison of Bloomington, who has been her loving caregiver for many years.
In 1969 the Harrisons moved "home" to Bloomington where she had lived ever since. Judy became a stay-at-home mother. The Harrisons divorced in 1973. Ed passed away in 2016.
Judy married attorney Robert Markowitz in 1975. They were married for 32 years, until his death in 2007.
Judy's leadership and involvement in the affairs of her hometown lasted throughout her lifetime.
From 1982 to 1992, Judy was the promotions coordinator at radio station WJBC, during which she helped organize the community's "Debt of Honor/Welcome Home Vietnam Vets" parade.
After working at WJBC for ten years, Judy formed her own tour company, Judy Tours - "Short Getaways to Fun Destinations," escorting guests on day excursions or to the Broadway theater in New York City.
She served as president of the Board of Trustees of Moses Montefiore Temple, the sole Jewish congregation in McLean County, in 1986-87 and again in 1994-95.
Honored by the YWCA in 1994 as a "Woman of Distinction" she was a member of the inaugural class of Leadership McLean County and was Dean of the 1995 and 1996 Leadership classes. She was a member of the Leadership Illinois Class of 1995. She was a founding member of the Prairie Cities Soccer League.
Judy's civic involvement began when she was appointed to the Bloomington Planning Commission in 1980 where she served as Chair from 1987 to 1989. This experience piqued her interest in serving her hometown government. In 1989 as a member of the League of Women Voters, she was an observer for the Bloomington City Council and decided to run for a Council seat. Canvassing energetically door to door, she was elected to the Council in 1989, where she served two terms.
She campaigned for Mayor and was elected Bloomington's 52nd Mayor in April 1997, becoming the first woman so honored. Four years later she was re-elected for a second four-year term, winning 82% of the vote.
Her vivacious personality, her high energy and her willingness to stand up for the principles in which she believed made her a strong leader. She was determined to change the City's style of leadership, fostering greater openness within City Hall and increasing diversity.
Judy was particularly proud of the Council's accomplishments during her two terms as Mayor. Her proudest moment in office was October 29, 2002, when the Council voted in favor of an anti-discrimination law, to protect citizens from discrimination based on their sexual orientation. In 2003 Markowitz cast the tie-breaking vote to lead the way for the construction of a 7000-seat entertainment center, US Cellular Coliseum, in downtown Bloomington.
Judy's vision when she assumed the job of Mayor was to revitalize Bloomington's downtown with more traffic and activity, after retailers began heading to shopping malls in the late 1960s.
In 2000 a group of business leaders envisioned a new arts and entertainment district. After a study in 2001, the City purchased the Scottish Rite Temple and embarked on a complete renovation of the interior, re-opening in 2006 as the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Judy retired from public office and politics in April 2005 after eight years on the Planning Commission, eight years as Alderwoman, and eight years as Mayor, an amazing record of service to her hometown.
Always available to speak to organizations and school children, most especially DARE graduations, she presented a female presence to them that proclaimed: "You, too, can be mayor!"
In 2013 Judy was honored by the McLean County Museum of History as a "History Maker".
The Lincoln bench on the grounds of the McLean County Museum of History was a gift from Judy to honor her Stern family.
In addition to her sons, Judy is survived by her sister Sybil Stern Mervis of Danville; her sisters-in-law: Marlys I. Stern and Nan M. Lebow of Bloomington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her brother Harry Stern preceded her in death in 2019.
Arrangements were made through Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moses Montefiore Temple, the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois or the Bloomington Public Library, all close to Judy's heart.
