Judy Fairfield

LINCOLN — Judy Fae Perkins Fairfield, 71, of Lincoln, passed away at 11:48 a.m. Sunday (July 5, 2020) at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home, Lincoln. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Judy was born Oct. 20, 1948, in rural Champaign County. She married Richard L. Fairfield on Jan. 21, 1967, in rural Mahomet. They shared 53 years of marriage.

She was a member of Lincoln First United Methodist Church, Lincoln Jr. Women's Club, Logan County Herb Guild, and was a volunteer at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital and the Humane Society of Logan County. Above all else, Judy was a loving wife, mother and friend.

Survivors include her husband, Richard L. Fairfield, Lincoln; sons, Scot (Elizabeth) Fairfield, Chicago; Trent (Julie) Fairfield, Dunlap; and Jason (Anne) Fairfield, Carbondale; grandchildren, Regan Fairfield, Chicago; Brady Fairfield, East Peoria; Evan Fairfield, Kyle Fairfield and Adam Fairfield, all of Dunlap; and Drew Fairfield, Carbondale; and her sister, Rita Norris, Mahomet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Perkins, and brothers, Wayne Perkins and Harold Perkins.

Memorial donations may be made to the children's home of your choice or to Lincoln First United Methodist Church.

