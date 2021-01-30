Judy M. Pierce

She was born October 11, 1939, in Chicago, IL. Judy was the only child of Meryl Schoeben and Caroline Strauss, who both preceded her in death. She married Robert Pierce who preceded her in death in 2006.

Judy was a Teacher of the Preschool Deaf at I.S.U., taught college students in the Deaf Education Program at I.S.U., a special ed. teacher at Downs Elementary, Supervisor for South Metropolitan Assoc., teacher at Governor's State University, Asst. and Acting Superintendent at the IL School for the Deaf, Administrator with the Dept. of Rehabilitation Services for the State of IL supervising three states schools (IL School for the Deaf, IL School for the Visually Impaired and IL Center for Rehabilitation Roosevelt), Manager for State Director of Special Education at the IL State Board of Education, Chief Operations Officer at the Center on Deafness and Director of the IL Resource Center. Judy was a lifetime member of the Illinois Teachers of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Judy was a force of energy and pioneer in deaf and special education in the State of IL.