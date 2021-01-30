HAWTHORN WOODS — Judy M. Pierce, 81, of Hawthorn Woods, IL and Waterford, WI, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2020 in Burlington, WI of COVID-19.
She was born October 11, 1939, in Chicago, IL. Judy was the only child of Meryl Schoeben and Caroline Strauss, who both preceded her in death. She married Robert Pierce who preceded her in death in 2006.
Surviving are two children: Jill Campbell of Hawthorn Woods, IL and Jon Pierce of Sturtevant, WI and two grandchildren: Bradley Campbell and Cari Mulhall.
Judy was a Teacher of the Preschool Deaf at I.S.U., taught college students in the Deaf Education Program at I.S.U., a special ed. teacher at Downs Elementary, Supervisor for South Metropolitan Assoc., teacher at Governor's State University, Asst. and Acting Superintendent at the IL School for the Deaf, Administrator with the Dept. of Rehabilitation Services for the State of IL supervising three states schools (IL School for the Deaf, IL School for the Visually Impaired and IL Center for Rehabilitation Roosevelt), Manager for State Director of Special Education at the IL State Board of Education, Chief Operations Officer at the Center on Deafness and Director of the IL Resource Center. Judy was a lifetime member of the Illinois Teachers of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Judy was a force of energy and pioneer in deaf and special education in the State of IL.
Judy made a huge impact through her contributions to Girl Scouting. She loved collecting antiques, playing cards, traveling, gardening, and animals.
Abiding by Judy's wishes, her cremated remains are interred at Acacia Park Cemetery and Mausoleum in Norridge, IL. A memorial page is available at Ragobrothersfuneralhome.com. A celebration of life was held for immediate family on December 18, 2020.
Donation by check toward a memorial tree planting can be mailed to: The Burlington Area Garden Club, c/o Colleen Hueber, 5502 376th Avenue, Burlington, WI 53105. Please add a note: Judy Pierce Memorial