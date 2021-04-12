NORMAL — Julia L. Cleinmark, age 91, of Normal, IL formerly of Chicago, IL passed away at 3:20 AM Friday, April 9, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.
Her visitation will be 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL with a service to follow at 6:00 PM. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time and everyone must wear a mask. OSF Hospice Chaplain Joyce Rinkenberger will be officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to OSF Hospice Program
Julia was born February 13, 1930 in Normal, IL the daughter of Jack and Julia (Riddle) Valentine.
She married Clyde H. Cleinmark on July 15, 1948 in Normal IL, loving husband of 70 years. He preceded her in death Dec. 22, 2019.
Surviving are her 3 children: Clyde H. Cleinmark II, Lowell, IN, Jeffrey (Susan) Cleinmark, Kingston, IL, Sherry (Art) Rangel, Sheridan, IL; eight grandchildren: Nicholas Cleinmark, Courtland, IL, Daniel Joseph "D.J." (Daniel) Cleinmark, Montgomery, IL, Steven (Julie) Cleinmark, Campton Hills, IL, Kyle (Meagan) Cleinmark, Hinckley, IL, Natalie (Casey) Moseley, Waterman, IL, Ashley (Jason) Sidenstick, Joliet, IL, JorDan Rangel, Sheridan, IL, Jeffrey (Dianna) Cleinmark, Chicago, IL; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother in-law, Richard Cleinmark, Denver, CO; three sisters in-law: Ila Lycan, Orlando, FL, Marilynn Hoffmann, Lake Villa, IL, Ruth Valentine, Bloomington, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Julia is preceded in death by her parents and one son Daniel Cleinmark.
Julia enjoyed decorating and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Julia also enjoyed flower gardening. Julia was always willing to help the less fortunate with a helping hand, guidance and emotional support.
