NORMAL — Julia L. Cleinmark, age 91, of Normal, IL formerly of Chicago, IL passed away at 3:20 AM Friday, April 9, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Her visitation will be 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL with a service to follow at 6:00 PM. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time and everyone must wear a mask. OSF Hospice Chaplain Joyce Rinkenberger will be officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to OSF Hospice Program

Julia was born February 13, 1930 in Normal, IL the daughter of Jack and Julia (Riddle) Valentine.

She married Clyde H. Cleinmark on July 15, 1948 in Normal IL, loving husband of 70 years. He preceded her in death Dec. 22, 2019.