Julian R. Sneed

Julian loved his family and was deeply knowledgeable about his community. He attended and graduated from Bloomington Public Schools and took courses at Illinois State University. Julian liked to work and started young as a paper deliverer for The Daily Pantagraph. He was mechanically inclined and an avid car aficionado. He found joy in working on cars, whether it was searching for specific parts or actually repairing them. He would often go to Miller Park in nice weather to work on his car. He used his interest in combustible engines when he worked several years in the parts department of Stahly Truck City. He later worked for a number of years for the McLean County Highway Department. He could be found in the worst weather making roads and highways safe for others.