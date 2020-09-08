Juliann Klokkenga

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TREMONT — Juliann (Tucholski Richter) Klokkenga, 55, of Tremont, passed away Sunday (Sept. 6, 2020) at her home surrounded by family, whom she greatly cherished.

Juli was born on July 17, 1965, in Buffalo, New York, to Edward and Judith Tucholski. She grew up in Buffalo, and completed her schooling there, including earning her college degree from Buffalo State University. Juli had a successful 33-year career with State Farm Insurance, having a positive impact on customers and co-workers alike.

Her greatest pride came from her two daughters, Marissa and Rachel. Juli was a devoted and loving mother that was able to embrace their individualism, while creating a loving bond that kept them close, yet let them confidently soar at the same time. She also opened her heart and home to their friends, affectionately earning the nickname of “Jewlz.”

In March of 2014, Juli married the love of her life, Jeff Klokkenga, who survives. She gained three more wonderful daughters, Brittany, Kasey, and Tina who brought so much joy to her life.