BLOOMINGTON — Julie A. McClure, 61, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:18 a.m. on Friday (April 24, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Services will be private and interment will be at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue.

She was born May 23, 1958 in Bloomington, daughter of John “Jack” and Margaret “Peggy” Beauford Carpenter. She married Randall L. McClure on June 3, 1978 in Bloomington.

Surviving are her husband, Randy of Bloomington; three daughters, Amy (Tony) Francisco and Kelsey (Cody Golliday) McClure, both of Bloomington, and Leigh Ann (Michael) Petersen of Glenwood, Iowa; four grandchildren, Emileigh & Broden Petersen and Carter & Kora Golliday; a brother, Scott Carpenter and her mother-in-law, Dolores McClure, both of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John “Kevin” Carpenter, and her father-in-law, Robert E. McClure.

Julie worked for the County of McLean for 31 years, before her retirement in 2017.

She enjoyed camping, bowling and golf and could often be found sitting out on her patio, but Julie's greatest enjoyment came from spending her time with her grandchildren.

