ARENZVILLE — Rev. Julie F. Azbell, 66, of Arenzville, passed away quietly Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, with her husband and friends at her side.

She was born July 26, 1954, in Lincoln.

Julie is survived by her husband, Pastor Randy Azbell, Arenzville; two daughters, Katie (Kody Knoche) Azbell, Warsaw, and Melody (Doug) Claudius, Rushville; three grandchildren, Will, Matt and Izzy; two siblings, Bill (Pam) Ferguson, Westerville, Ohio, and Barb (Brian) Beyer, Florissant, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Darlene Ferguson; a sister, Jan Collins; and a brother, Martin Ferguson.

Julie was a graduate of Great Lakes Bible College and Lexington Theological Seminary in Kentucky. She served 26 years in ministry for Disciples of Christ and the United Church of Christ. She also served 10 years in the United Methodist Churches throughout the Illinois Great Rivers Conference. In 2014 she went on medical leave until her death.

Julie loved to read, work crossword puzzles and spend time with her grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Arenzville Methodist Church, Arenzville, with burial at North Cemetery, Arenzville. The family will meet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Arenzville United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to Arenzville United Methodist Church, Arenzville Volunteer Fire Department or the Walk of Emmaus, Quincy. The Williamson Funeral Home, Jacksonville, is in charge of arrangements.

