Julie M. Roberts

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hudson Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be directed to McLean County Youth Hockey Association.

Julie graduated from Normal Community High School, Class of 1975. Julie settled down in Bloomington where she and Rick Roberts shared many adventures together. She was well known in the community with 44 years as a State Farm Insurance employee, over 15 years as a hockey mom, and 10 years as a "Rink Mom" at Pepsi Ice Center. Everyone who knew Julie remembers all of the laughter moments that will be engraved in their hearts forever. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and would do everything to see them smile. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she has touched.