NORMAL — June Colleen Highland, 86, of Normal, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Normal.

Colleen was born March 17, 1934, in Peoria, to Clarence Franklin and Laura Brashear Nichols. Colleen married Arthur Highland in Bradley on Nov. 23, 1957. He preceded her in death on July 31, 1987.

She is survived by her two sons, daughter, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Jeff Highland, Brad Highland, Beth Weier, Doug (Stacey) Weier, Max (Sarah) Highland, Amanda Weier, Runa Martin Weier and Josie Weier.

Colleen was a graduate of Cornell High School and earned a scholarship to attend Illinois State University.

She was employed by Potter Insurance Agency in Pontiac prior to marriage and volunteered at the BroMenn gift shop in her spare time.

Colleen was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Normal, and considered many of her church friends to be family.

She was also a member of the Hands All Around Quilt Guild for several years.

Colleen loved being a stay-at-home mom and grandmother.