HUDSON — Justin D. Gale, 39, of Hudson, passed away at 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday (May 13, 2020) at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
A drive-through visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the City of Bloomington Fire Station #5 (2602 Six Points Road, Bloomington). Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hudson Township Cemetery in Hudson. Those who wish to participate in the funeral procession and police escort should arrive at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home (1104 N. Main St,, Bloomington) no later than 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Due to COVID-19, it is suggested that those who attend the graveside service remain at their vehicles at the cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the City of Bloomington Police Department's Facebook page at 1 p.m.
Honors will be accorded by the Bloomington Police Department Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to his children's education fund.
Justin was born on March 31, 1981 in Peoria, a son to Harold “Corky” and Mary (Henderson) Gale, whom both survive in The Villages, Fla. He married Jamie N. Arndt on Aug. 12, 2006 in Peoria. She survives in Hudson.
Also, surviving are his children, Joselyn and Jaylen Gale, both of Hudson; brother, Mike (Christine) Franks of Snoqualmie, Wash.; and his mother-in-law, Cindy Hartzler of Minonk; sisters-in-law, Jaclyn (Travis) Nix and Haley Hartzler, both of Minonk; brothers-in-law, Justin (Tessa) Arndt and Trent Hartzler, both of Minonk; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father-in-law.
Justin was a graduate of East Peoria High School and attended Western Illinois University. He was a police officer for Minonk Police Department and Woodford County. He later worked for Bloomington Police Department, where he was an officer for 13 years. During his time as an officer, he was a field training officer, range instructor, active shooter instructor, and a SWAT operator. Justin was a member of Police Benevolent Unit #21, National Tactical Officers Association, and the Desert Snow Training Program.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Duke Blue Devils fan. Justin made an impact on every person he met and touched so many lives in his short time here. His family and friends will never forget his passion, wit, humor, competitive spirit, dedication, and love for boy bands.
Justin's kids meant everything to him. His mission in life was to do whatever he needed to help them succeed in sports, school, and life. Justin, you are and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved you. Rest easy, your work here is done.
“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” – Matthew 5:9
