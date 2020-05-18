× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HUDSON — Justin D. Gale, 39, of Hudson, passed away at 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday (May 13, 2020) at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A drive-through visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the City of Bloomington Fire Station #5 (2602 Six Points Road, Bloomington). Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hudson Township Cemetery in Hudson. Those who wish to participate in the funeral procession and police escort should arrive at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home (1104 N. Main St,, Bloomington) no later than 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Due to COVID-19, it is suggested that those who attend the graveside service remain at their vehicles at the cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the City of Bloomington Police Department's Facebook page at 1 p.m.

Honors will be accorded by the Bloomington Police Department Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to his children's education fund.

Justin was born on March 31, 1981 in Peoria, a son to Harold “Corky” and Mary (Henderson) Gale, whom both survive in The Villages, Fla. He married Jamie N. Arndt on Aug. 12, 2006 in Peoria. She survives in Hudson.