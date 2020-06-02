Justin Upton

ANCHOR — Justin Michael Upton, born Oct. 23, 1986, to Michael Upton and Darla Abbott Pantaleone passed away Friday (May 29, 2020) at home in Anchor.
Justin struggled through his adult years with depression and succumbed to a quiet, insidious disease: bipolar disorder. Bipolar is incurable and as deadly as cancer or heart disease. It is a disease of the mind and one's mental outlook.
Justin has three beautiful children, Destiny (12), Michelle (9), and Garrett (4). Justin met his beautiful, love of his life and twin flame, Kristin Butikofer Upton in 2010. They were married on July 19, 2014.
Justin loved spending time with his family. Justin was an amazing, intelligent man who had a unique gift of learning any skills quickly. Justin loved the outdoors and took any and all opportunities to go fishing or morel mushroom hunting.
He is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Marilyn Jeanne Moffitt Abbott, and his grandfather, Gary Eugene Moffitt.
Justin is survived by his daughters, Destiny and Michelle; his son, Garrett; his wife, Kristin Butikofer Upton; his mother, Darla Abbott Pantaleone; his stepfather, Kelly Pantaleone; his father, Michael Upton; his sisters, Lindsey Moleski Cotner (Brandon), Tessa Pantaleone and DJ Pantaleone; his uncles, Henry Cronister and Richard Abbott; many cousins, being particularly close to Jennifer Bozue. Justin had many friends and was even a mentor to people in a group he created on Facebook with over 16,000 members. Justin's passing has devastated so many people and he will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be planned with a date to be determined once the limits of the current pandemic are lifted.
