Justin Upton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

ANCHOR — Justin Michael Upton, born Oct. 23, 1986, to Michael Upton and Darla Abbott Pantaleone passed away Friday (May 29, 2020) at home in Anchor.

Justin struggled through his adult years with depression and succumbed to a quiet, insidious disease: bipolar disorder. Bipolar is incurable and as deadly as cancer or heart disease. It is a disease of the mind and one's mental outlook.

Justin has three beautiful children, Destiny (12), Michelle (9), and Garrett (4). Justin met his beautiful, love of his life and twin flame, Kristin Butikofer Upton in 2010. They were married on July 19, 2014.

Justin loved spending time with his family. Justin was an amazing, intelligent man who had a unique gift of learning any skills quickly. Justin loved the outdoors and took any and all opportunities to go fishing or morel mushroom hunting.

He is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Marilyn Jeanne Moffitt Abbott, and his grandfather, Gary Eugene Moffitt.