NORMAL — K. Reid Baker died on Friday, September 25, the day he was admitted to BroMenn Hospital. He was 102 years old. At this time, he was living with his daughter, Diane (Baker) Mishler and her husband, Richard, his primary caregiver. Currently of Normal, he lived with his wife Ethel (Olson) Baker in Chicago and Bloomington.

Reid was born in McLean, IL to Ada and Earnest Baker. His one sister, June, and her husband, Jerome Schickendanz, preceded him in death.

He was the father of Diane and Philip (Baker). Also surviving his are his three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Michael) Mishler, and great grandson, Paul; Stacy (Randy) Ash and Brian (Molly) Baker, and great grandsons, Ryan and Jeffrey and their families.

He married the love of his life, Ethel Josephine Olson on August 3, 1941, at West Olive Methodist Church in Bloomington. They were married for 73 years. It is rare to see a romance so long lasting as theirs; they were true soul mates.

This music man began his professional career as one half of the "Reid and Vin" Hawaiian guitar duet, performing regularly on WJBC radio and around Bloomington during the mid 1930's. (Vincent Myer was Reid's high school friend.)