BLOOMINGTON — Dr. K. Soundararajan (commonly known as Dr. K. Soundar), 82, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) in Bloomington, from heart failure.
Visitation and celebration of his life was held on Monday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, in accordance with the Hindu traditions. Due to COVID restrictions, the visitation was limited to family members.
Dr. Soundararajan was born on May 5, 1938, in Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka, India. His parents were Kalyanasundaram G. and Laxmiammal K. Both his parents were Tamils and his father was an accountant for the Kolar Gold Fields mining company.
Dr. Soundararajan attended to Stanley Medical College in Chennai (nee Madras), Tamil Nadu, India, where he met his wife Bridget Lawless, a nurse.
Dr. Soundararajan emigrated to the United States in 1969, where he completed his residency in the Bronx, New York. He regaled in stories from New York City and maintained close friendships with family friends from that period.
He and his family moved to LeRoy in 1973. He practiced as a medical doctor for over 40 years at his walk-in clinics in LeRoy and Normal before retiring in 2006. He loved being a medical doctor and enjoyed helping his patients.
Dr. Soundararajan is survived by his wife, Bridget; his sons, Rajan Jude Soundararajan and Suresh Soundararajan; his daughter and her spouse, and their three boys, Anita and Scott Freeborn, and Aidan, Ronan and Taran. Dr. Soundararajan is survived by four brothers and two sisters.
Dr. Soundararajan was quite close to his friends, family, and Indian community in Bloomington-Normal, and known and loved by many. He enjoyed visiting his grandchildren and dancing with his wife. He will always be remembered for his kindheartedness, generosity and humor. He had the best jokes, and he filled everyone's hearts with laughter. Dr. Soundararajan's bright spirit lit up any room he entered. He will forever remain in our hearts.
