Karen Birthe Myers

Birthe was born in Skive, Denmark on February 17, 1938. She attended the School of Applied Design in Copenhagen, where she studied ceramics. It was there that she met Joel Philip Myers, who had come from Paterson, NJ to study Danish design. The two fell deeply in love and married in the small fishing town of Glyngore in 1958. The couple settled in the US but maintained a strong connection to Denmark. Birthe's appreciation of art, culture, and travel were interwoven with her deep love of her family life. She passes on a legacy of pottery, fiber arts, music, literature and illustrations, as well as recipes, traditions and countless wonderful memories. Birthe released two albums of her lyrics in cooperation with various musicians, “A Friendly Talk” and “Have You Met the Wild Hyotes.” She published two children's books, “The Golden Spring” and “Snicklegrunt,” and a collection of poetry, “The Vaulted Skies and Butterflies.”