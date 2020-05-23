× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAIRBURY — Karen Denick, 73 of Tucson, Ariz., and formerly of Fairbury, died at 5:48 pm Tuesday (May 19, 2020) at her daughter's residence in Tucson.

A private service for family and close friends will be held.

Memorials may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, www.ovarian.org or the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Karen was born on Oct. 22, 1946 in Fairbury, the daughter of Raymond and Bernice Stillabower Ellis. She married Eugene “Gene” Denick on Sept. 17, 1967 in Fairbury. He survives in Tucson.

Other survivors include her daughter, Robin (Glenn) Davis of Tucson; two sisters, Beverly (Wayne) Stotler of Hudson and Dawn (Richard) Huber of Fairbury; and many nieces and nephews she dearly loved.

Karen graduated from Fairbury-Cropsey High School, Class of 1965. She was employed by Fairbury Hospital for many years until its closure, overseeing the sterilization department and later as the Director of Materials Management. Karen was a member of Fairbury Baptist Church.