NORMAL - Karen E. Weyhrich, 80, of Normal, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Heritage Health, Normal.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Green Hill Cemetery, San Jose. Those attending are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center, 407 E. Vernon Ave., Normal, IL 61761.

She was born March 7, 1941 in San Jose, a daughter of Clarence "Zeke" and Marjorie Furrer Schmidt.

Surviving are two sons: Doug Miller and Darrin (Wendy) Miller; five grandchildren: Brent (Amy), Nicole, Hanna, Jackson and Noah; two great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Samuel; a sister, Vera James; nieces: Lori (Mark) and Leann (Todd); and nephew-in-law, Rich Dierker; and six great-nieces and nephews: Kayla, Kristen, Tommy, Michael, Tyler and Lauren.

She was preceded in death by: a niece, Lisa Dierker; aunts and uncles: Kenny and Mae Furrer and Margaret and Oscar Hoeft; and her brother-in-law, Leroy James.

Karen was a 1959 graduate of San Jose High School and enjoyed a long career at several area companies, including Country Companies, Delavan Mutual, Mathis Lumber and the Pekin Prescription Lab. She retired in 2009 at which time she really began to relish her roles as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Karen took great pleasure in the special connections she made in 15-plus years as a volunteer at the Community Cancer Center as well as the time she spent volunteering at the BroMenn Thrift Shop. She also found enjoyment in her activities as a member of Eastview Christian Church where she was active as a volunteer and participated in Bible Study.

