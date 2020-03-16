BLOOMINGTON — Karen E. Wilburn, 36, of Bloomington, passed away March 8, 2020, at OSF HealthCare Saint Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Comfort Inn Suites, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Karen was born July 25, 1983, in Aurora, Colo., to Donald E and Pamela Hepner Wilburn.
She is survived by sons, Noe and Roger Mendiola, Tommy and Terry Wilburn, all of Bloomington; Cameron Hitchcock, Gibson City; and a daughter, Eugena Hitchcock, also of Gibson City; brothers, William (Tina) Wilburn, Hardtner, Kan.; Teddy Wilburn, Bloomington; Dale Wilburn, Auburn; David (Tiffany) Wilburn, Heyworth; and Donald L. Wilburn, Bloomington; sisters, Cathy Eads and Mary (Terry) Gordon, Bloomington; Maureen (Eric) Higdon, Mediapolis, Iowa; Donna (Robert) Hitchcock, Gibson City; and Tammy (Joseph) Hines Sr., Cedar Point; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Donald “Donnie,” Alfred and George Wilburn.
She was loved by many and will sadly be missed dearly.