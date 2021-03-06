FOLEY, Alabama — Karen Evelyn (Boussum) Foster, a native of Central Illinois and longtime resident of Foley, AL, ended her long and courageous battle and reunited with her Creator on Thursday, March 4th . She was 83 years old.

Born May 27, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Karl and Gertrude Boussum, Karen lived most of her early years in Bloomington-Normal, IL, graduating from University High School, where she met the love of her life, L. Wayne Foster, whom she married in 1958. She is survived by husband Wayne (Foley, AL); her son, Keith Foster (Foley, AL); daughter, Julie Foster (Peoria, IL); and grandchildren: Casey (Westermann) Stachnik (Peoria, IL), Cody Westermann (Dallas, TX); her sister, Joyce Becker (Fairhope, AL); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

As a young girl, Karen developed a love of music, singing in the large youth choirs of Second Presbyterian Church of Bloomington, IL. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang as a soloist and in many church choirs throughout her life. She encouraged her family to study and appreciate music.