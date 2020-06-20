Karen Goodrich

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN -- Karen (Barry) Goodrich passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born May 14, 1949 in Lincoln, IL to Russell & Mary Barry.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Johnnie Bossingham.

Karen leaves behind her husband Rodney; children: Kevin (June Thomas) Bossingham; Becky (John) Burns; John (Carrie) Goodrich; siblings: Mary (Ronnie) Bossingham; Kay (Gary) Sutter; Jim (Shirley) Barry.

For numerous years Karen suffered from debilitating dementia.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

