PEORIA — Karen Jean Howell (nee Sinn), age 77, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Karen was born June 20, 1943 to Howard and Harriett McDonald Sinn in Mackinaw, IL. She married Ronald Howell on August 20, 1966. He survives. They recently celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Also surviving are two sons: Brian (Jennifer) Howell of North Royalton, OH, and Bradley (Carmen) Howell of Noblesville, IN; and one daughter, Tamara (Matt) Tucker of Martinsville, IN; eight adoring grandchildren: Emily, Meg, Sophie, Cameron, Callie, Caleb, Mollie, and Nolan; and one sister, Nancy Evers of Dwight. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother-in-law.

Karen was a graduate of Eureka College, and an elementary music teacher, teaching 20 years in several school districts throughout her career, including Rock Island District #41 and Washington District #52, retiring in 2005. She was a gifted pianist and organist, teaching private piano and organ lessons to many students in her home studio for over 50 years. Karen served as the principal organist at Mackinaw Christian Church for many years and was a more recent member of Minier Christian Church, where she served as a pianist on the worship team. She was an avid reader and enjoyed to bake with and for her family.