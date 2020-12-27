NORMAL - Karen Joyce Van Note, 82, of Normal, IL, formerly of Leroy, IL, passed away at 5:15p.m. at Carle Bromenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.
Public Graveside services for Karen will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Leroy, IL. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Leroy Christian Church, Leroy, IL, in her memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Leroy, IL.
Karen was born on April 17, 1938, the daughter of Roy Elmer and Martha Luella Siron Bleavins in Leroy, IL. She married Rodger L. Van Note in Bloomington, IL in 1966, he preceded her in death on September 30, 2019. She was also preceded in death by both of her parents.
She is survived by five children: Sherry Barker, Normal, IL; Brenda Barker, Peru, IN; Richard (Carrie) Johnson, Aurora, IL; Michael (Terri) Van Note, Houston, TX; and Daniel (Jessi Allison) Van Note, Normal, IL; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters: Mariada Ashworth, and Diane Pratt, and one brother, Raymond Bleavins.
Karen Loved spending time at the Leroy Christian Church and enjoyed teaching the Sunday School classes. She Also enjoyed singing at nursing homes for the residents. Karen loved her family very dearly and enjoyed spending as much time with them as she could. She retired from General electric after many years of dedicated service, working in many different capacities within the company.
