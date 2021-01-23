Karen K. Van Arsdale

NAPLES, Florida — Karen was born to Frank and Dorothy Lausterer of Ellsworth, IL on November 12, 1938.

She graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1956 and began her career at State Farm Insurance that same year which spanned 43 years. She started at State Farm in Bloomington, IL in 1961, moved to Lafayette, IN and in 1995 moved to Bristol, IN. She retired in 1999 and moved to Naples, FL.

She began as a Policy Typist and after serving in several support positions, she was promoted to Assistant Personnel Manager in 1964. In 1979 she became an agent in Lafayette, IN and was very successful and well respected in her career and the community. Hard work earned her many awards and world-wide trips. In 1991 she became an Agency Manager and was responsible for 15-18 agents in the Lafayette area. She assumed the position of Agency Field Executive in 1995; the position she held until her date of retirement in 1999.