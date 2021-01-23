Karen K. Van Arsdale

NAPLES, Florida — Karen was born to Frank and Dorothy Lausterer of Ellsworth, IL on November 12, 1938.
She graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1956 and began her career at State Farm Insurance that same year which spanned 43 years. She started at State Farm in Bloomington, IL in 1961, moved to Lafayette, IN and in 1995 moved to Bristol, IN. She retired in 1999 and moved to Naples, FL.
She began as a Policy Typist and after serving in several support positions, she was promoted to Assistant Personnel Manager in 1964. In 1979 she became an agent in Lafayette, IN and was very successful and well respected in her career and the community. Hard work earned her many awards and world-wide trips. In 1991 she became an Agency Manager and was responsible for 15-18 agents in the Lafayette area. She assumed the position of Agency Field Executive in 1995; the position she held until her date of retirement in 1999.
Karen was very active in the Lafayette community. She served on many Boards such as the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, Lafayette Personnel Association, Lafayette Life Underwriters, Home Hospital, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and United Way. The Chamber of Commerce, Personnel Association, and United Way were very successful under her leadership. She believed in helping others and in Naples, FL she volunteered at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, two hospitals, and Grace Place.
On November 29, 1957 she joined Sonny Van Arsdale in marriage in Clinton, IL.
Karen is survived by her husband, Sonny, brother and sister-in law Duane and Lorita Lausterer of Naples, FL, sister-in-law Leola Tibbs of Bloomington, IL, sister-in-law Linda Van Arsdale Howard of Vanlue, OH, plus many nieces and nephews.
She found beauty in life and love despite her many health problems. Her physical being will be missed immensely but her family and friends know that she will forever live in their hearts. Rather than dwelling on her passing, her life must be celebrated and remembered.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Alzheimer's or First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, FL. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.