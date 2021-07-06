SAINT LOUIS, Missouri — Karen Kay Ament (nee Searl) ended her struggle with Alzheimer's on July 2, 2021 in St. Louis, MO where she had been residing at the Allegro Senior Living facility to be near her youngest son, Andy.

She is survived by three sons: Scott, Brad and Andy and two grandchildren: Zach and Danielle. She was preceded in death by her parents: Doc and Viola Searl and her sister, Sue Krepel.

Karen was born on June 29, 1944, in Beatrice, Nebraska. There she grew up on 17th Street, attended East Elementary and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1962. She was studying Journalism at University of Nebraska when she married James Ament in 1963. They had two sons : Jon Scott (1964) and Bradley Alan (1966).

The family moved to Bloomington, IL in 1970 for James' job with State Farm Insurance. Karen worked as a homemaker, tax preparer, freelance writer, staff writer for McKnight Publishing and assistant editor of Accent on Living Magazine.

She went back to school in 1982 at Illinois State University graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1986 with a major in English with a journalism minor. She also received honors from the Mortar Board Society and was a Bone Scholar. She also gave birth to her third son, Andy, in 1983.

She divorced in 1986 and began work at State Farm Insurance in 1987 as editor of the employee news magazine, then a safety specialist and finally a Benefits staff assistant retiring in 2004.

Karen loved to travel (Italy, Spain, Greece, England, France and all over the US), photography, tennis, literature (especially, Shakespeare) and history (especially, U.S. Presidents). She volunteered all her life (visiting at nursing homes, Habitat for Humanity, Senior Professionals, Recycling for Families & The Heartland Theatre). She was a fierce proponent for womens' rights and equality for all people.

We were rather a stoic family. There was not a lot of discussion or display of feelings. But, later in life, mom started ending phone calls and visits with a "love you" which startled us kids at first, but we soon adopted her lead. Now, I mean it more than I ever thought possible. Bye, mom. Love you.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

There will be a graveside service in Beatrice, NE at a date to be announced.