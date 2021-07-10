EL PASO — Karen "Kay" Geiger, 84 of El Paso went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2021, at home while surrounded by her daughters.

Visitation for Karen will be from 10-11 a.m. July 12th at Ruestman Harris Funeral Home in El Paso with the funeral service immediately following. Burial will be in the Hinthorn Cemetery, Lake Bloomington.

She was born September 26, 1936 in Hudson, a daughter of Roy and Grace Durst. She married Glen Geiger on July 31, 1955 in Hudson. He died November 19, 2000.

Surviving are a son, Rick (Lori) Geiger of Scottsdale, AZ; two daughters: Kaylene (Brad) Wood of Heyworth and Mary (Steve) Kerber of Cooksville; one sister, Barbara (Bobbie) Grubb of El Paso; six grandchildren: Scott (Margie) Kerber, Aimee Kerber, Justin (Laney) Wood, Rachel Wood, Cameron (Kayla) Geiger, Sarah Geiger; three great-grandchildren: Zachary Kerber, Caden Kerber, Emberlee Geiger and several nieces and nephews.

Karen's true passion and God given gift was crocheting and knitting. She made many treasured afghans, bedspreads, doilies and baby blankets that she gave to her family and friends.

She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a trusted friend. Karen's faith was a comfort to her and helped her through her illness. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all that loved and knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one infant daughter and three sisters.

Karen was a member of the First Baptist Church of El Paso. She was a hard worker and retired from Hart Carter Company of Gridley in January 2000. The family would like to thank OSF Hospice for the excellent care they provided. Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or the church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com