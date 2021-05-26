EL PASO — Karen L. Porter, 76, of El Paso, IL passed away at 9:18 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Cremation rites were accorded and a memorial service will be 12 noon on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the El Paso United Methodist Church with Rev. Krista Price officiating. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Topsy's Bar & Grill, 23 W. Front Street, El Paso. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the El Paso EMS or Fire Department.

Karen was born February 25, 1945 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Paul and Florence (Massey) Smoots, Sr. She married David Porter on October 10, 1964 in El Paso, IL. He died February 7, 2017.

Surviving is her daughter Amy (Tim) Supan of Carlock; four grandchildren: Samantha Supan, Shannan (Hunter) Cobbley, Sean, and T.J. Supan; one sister Carol (Roger) Ball of El Paso; sister-in-law Carol Smoots of El Paso; and brother and sister-in-law Jim and Judy Bigger of El Paso. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.