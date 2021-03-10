Karen L. Porter

Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, and daughter. She will be missed by many whether it be family or friends, but none more than her grandchildren. For years, she and her husband attended swim and track meets, basketball, volleyball, and softball games and most anything that her grandchildren were involved in. Although it will be sad not to have Grandma there by their side, they know she will be watching over them from heaven. They also take comfort in the fact that she has now joined her son and husband eternally.