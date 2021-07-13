NORMAL — Karen Lee DeVary, 76 of Normal, passed away at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her residence.

Karen was born December 10, 1944 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of David and Leona (Hyduk) McKinney. She married Robert DeVary on July 23, 1966 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington. The couple would have celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary this year. He survives.

Also surviving are four children: Lori (Doug) Methner, Allen (Erin) DeVary, Mark DeVary, and Joe (Leslie) DeVary; nine grandchildren: Josh (19), Nick (19), Lauren (17), Evan (15), Brody (13), Jase (11), Maryn (8), Alex (3), and Cameron (9 months). She has nine nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Sandy Burke.

Karen cherished every opportunity to spend time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Her unconditional love will live forever in the hearts of those who knew her.

Funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund.

