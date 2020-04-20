× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HEYWORTH — Karen M. Sandberg, 77, of Heyworth, formerly of Rockford, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Friday (April 17, 2020) at Manor Court, Clinton.

Karen was born Nov. 8, 1942, in Rockford, and was lovingly adopted to become the daughter of Helge and Ellen Westlund Hagg when she was just days old. They have preceded her in death. Karen attended Rockford East High School, graduating in 1960. She married Gerald Sandberg June 16, 1961, in Rockford.

Karen worked more than 40 years as an executive secretary at Amerock Hardware in Rockford. After her retirement, she went back to work part-time for Kaney Aerospace. She always worked hard, setting a great example to her family and friends. She was devoted to her family and friends. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford, where she developed many close friendships.

Karen loved to read and would have books in every room of her house. She loved animals and seemed to always have at least two pets at any given time. She loved to spend time with her friends and took yearly trips with her high school group of girlfriends - the “Mag 7.”