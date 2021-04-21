HOLDER — Karen S. Walters, 80 of Holder, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 peacefully surrounded by family and friends at her home.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Masks and social distancing will be required by all who attend. Private family service will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Burgard officiating. The services will be live streamed. Following the service burial will be held at the Friends Cemetery, Bentown.
Memorials may be made to the Downs United Methodist Church, Ellsworth Fire Protection District or Kindred Hospice.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Karen was born on November 26, 1940 in Chicago to Shirley (Morris) Kirk, later moving to Bloomington along with her step dad John Link, Sr. She married Thomas Franklin Walters on March 13, 1960 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on August 22, 2009. Also preceding her in death were her parents; infant sister, Nancy Link; and two special brothers-in-law: Richard Owen and Duane DeMay.
Surviving are her two sons: Thomas Gregory Walters, Ellsworth; and James Edward (Laura) Walters, Downs. Also surviving are her four grandchildren: Julie (Tim) Kaufman, Colfax; Joshua (Natalie) Walters, Downs; Ryan Walters, Ellsworth; and Lauren Walters, Downs; five great grandchildren: Kelsie and Kenley Kaufman, Braedyn, Kyler, and Asa Walters; along with six siblings: Fran Owen, Bloomington; John Link, Bloomington; Pat Link, Normal; Donald Link, Bloomington; Bill Link, Bloomington; and Julie DeMay, Normal.
After graduating from Bloomington High School Class of 1958, Karen went on to work for Country Mutual Insurance Company (C.M.I.C.) Farm Bureau in Bloomington, where she met her future husband to be during an insurance claim he had. After marriage, moving to the farm and having two sons she became a stay at home wife/mother. When the boys were grown she went back to work for the IRS and Kohl's Department Store until her retirement in 2010. But as we all know she never really retired at any point of her life or sat down.
Karen was a member of Downs United Methodist Church. She loved worshipping God, taking care of her family and friends, working with her flowers and gardens, going on picnics, sewing, cooking and doing puzzles. Most of all she wrote "I loved my God first and my family and friends".
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to those who prayed, provided meals, and assisted with her care, also a special thank you to Dr. Gomez and the staff at Illinois Cancer, and last but certainly not least a very special thank you goes out to Bonnie Young of Kindred Hospice. The love and care you showed Karen in the last six months were a blessing to her and our family. We will forever be grateful.
Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com along with the link to join the live streaming of the service.