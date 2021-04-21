Karen S. Walters

After graduating from Bloomington High School Class of 1958, Karen went on to work for Country Mutual Insurance Company (C.M.I.C.) Farm Bureau in Bloomington, where she met her future husband to be during an insurance claim he had. After marriage, moving to the farm and having two sons she became a stay at home wife/mother. When the boys were grown she went back to work for the IRS and Kohl's Department Store until her retirement in 2010. But as we all know she never really retired at any point of her life or sat down.

Karen was a member of Downs United Methodist Church. She loved worshipping God, taking care of her family and friends, working with her flowers and gardens, going on picnics, sewing, cooking and doing puzzles. Most of all she wrote "I loved my God first and my family and friends".

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to those who prayed, provided meals, and assisted with her care, also a special thank you to Dr. Gomez and the staff at Illinois Cancer, and last but certainly not least a very special thank you goes out to Bonnie Young of Kindred Hospice. The love and care you showed Karen in the last six months were a blessing to her and our family. We will forever be grateful.

