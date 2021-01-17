 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen Sue Hargis (nee Ayers)
0 entries

Karen Sue Hargis (nee Ayers)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH AURORA - Karen Sue Hargis (nee Ayers), age 83, passed away January 12, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Gary K. Hargis; her cherished children: Christie Hargis and Carol Adams; her precious grandchildren: Corrin and Carli Adams; her sister, Nita Phillips; and her brother, Kent Ayers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Meredith and Hazel Ayers.

Visitation will be held January 21, from 12:30 PM until the time of funeral services at 2:30 PM, at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. Graveside services, January 22, 1:00 PM at East Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. For info please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com for a full obituary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News