CHAMPAIGN — Karin (Petersen) McBride age 55 of Champaign, IL and formerly, Gibson City, IL, died on August 2, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 21, 1965 in Champaign, the daughter of Ray (Pete) and Judy Petersen.

Karin was the beloved wife of James (Irish) McBride. Mother of Brady McBride. She was the dear sister of Marty (Chonda) Petersen, Kris (Ed) Holloway, and Laurie Schwarze and John Wichlin. She is survived by nieces and nephew. Jamie (Derek) Brown, McKenzie Schwarze, Lauren Schwarze, Kasey Holloway, and Cole Holloway. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Karin worked as a LPN at Champaign County Nursing Home and Carle Karin enjoyed fishing, her beloved cats, and spending time with friends and family. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In honor of Karin a celebration of her life will be held in Champaign in September. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Champaign County in lieu of flowers.