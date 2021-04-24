GALENA, Missouri - Karl Wayne Patton, 80, of Galena, Missouri was born April 6, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri to Floyd James and Ethel Tennyson Patton and departed this life April 18, 2021 in his home.
Karl had been a resident of the area for the past 30 years coming from Bloomington, Illinois. He served in the United States Air Force and later became a police officer with the Bloomington Police Department. Karl worked his first 18 months in the Traffic Division of the Police Department and later as a Police School Counselor for the school system. In June of 1974, Karl was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division, investigating crimes and gathering evidence. In January of 1981, Karl once again became Police Counselor at the Bloomington High School before retiring on May 30, 1991.
After moving to the area, Karl and his golden retriever "Hambone" could been see on his golf cart throughout SHO-ME SHORES where many friendships were established upon good food and lively libation while at his cabin on Table Rock Lake. Karl enjoyed fishing, wood carving and eating. He never met a stranger and was an Ozark Story Teller aka "Liar." Karl was an animal lover and would often take in dogs that had been found in the area.
Karl was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Don Patton. Karl is survived by his two sons: Matt Patton of Galena, MO and Mark Patton (Lynn) of Arlington Heights, IL; two brothers: James Patton (Ruthie) of Cedar Grove, WI and Jerry Patton (Elizabeth Burgener) of Mahomet, IL; one sister, Barbara Wozen Craft of Philo, IL; one granddaughter, Allie Patton; other relatives and friends.
Inurnment services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on April 29, 2021 at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery Springfield, MO. Services are under the care of Westrip Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
